Feb 3 ANAP Inc :

* Says it repurchased 9,600 shares for 5.2 million yen in total in January

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7

* Says it repurchased 37,600 shares in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/btlISw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)