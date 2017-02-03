Feb 3 FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

* Says co's president Junji Ueda will resign from the post, effective on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tEkZJC ; goo.gl/EA9db4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)