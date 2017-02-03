Feb 3 Nextware Ltd

* Says it will issue convertible bonds with 28 warrants in private placement

* Bonds worth 5 million yen and 636,356 new shares can be issued and 140 million yen can be raised if warrants are all exercised

* Maturity date on Feb. 21, 2020

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/x0mO5k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)