Feb 3 Beazley Plc

* "We Are Establishing Our Insurance Co (In Dublin) Irrespective Of When The Brexit Application Goes In" - Beazley CEO

* "Expecting to add jobs in Dublin because it will need more people to manage a live insurance co"- Beazley CEO

* "Don't think we're expecting to move any jobs from the UK or anywhere else to Ireland"- Beazley CEO