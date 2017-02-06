Feb 6 TDK Corp :

* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc

* Says EPCOS AG to hold 49 percent stake in the JV after the stake transfer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nV7tFj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)