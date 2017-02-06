Feb 6 Modern Avenue Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 210 million yuan to 290 million yuan

* In the previous release, the co expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 100 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 10.2 million yuan

* Comments that expenses on closing lossmaking stores and exchange loss are the main reasons for the forecast

