Feb 6 CRE Inc :

* Says CRE Inc forms a business and capital alliance with Kenedix Inc

* Says Kenedix plans to purchase CRE stock through a third-party allotment as well as by purchasing stock held by Kyobashi Kousan Inc, CRE's largest shareholder, by using a negotiated transaction

* CRE will raise totaling 901.8 million yen via shares private placement by issuing new shares to Kenedix on March 1

* Kyobashi Kousan Inc's stake in CRE will be lowered to 49.66 percent from 62.65 percent

* Kenedix will raise stake in CRE to 15.18 percent from 0.41 percent

* CRE's Shareholding structure changes will be effective on March 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hqmRfg ; goo.gl/WmouXB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)