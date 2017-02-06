BRIEF-Medicrea international obtains FDA approval
OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB
Feb 6 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost Germany unit's capital by up to 20 million euros ($21.50 million) to up to 30 million euros
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS