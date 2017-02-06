Feb 6 Toyota Motor Corp executive says:

* no immediate plans to change domestic production goal of around 3 million cars each year

* will continue to closely monitor changes in U.S. trade policies under Trump, will work with other automakers, suppliers on how to respond

* future U.S. trade policies may have impact on broader global economy, also see risks from political landscape in Europe

* commenting on Suzuki Motor Corp partnership, that both parties will take time to consider any possible capital tie-up

* U.S. production close to full capacity, not a lot of spare capacity

* it would take considerable lead time if we were to build any new production plants Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)