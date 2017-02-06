UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Unipres Corp :
* Says co plans to distribute 2,650,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,348 yen per share via private placement to Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc
* To raise 6.22 billion yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is Feb. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UklDYT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources