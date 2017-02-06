Feb 6 Unipres Corp :

* Says co plans to distribute 2,650,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,348 yen per share via private placement to Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc

* To raise 6.22 billion yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is Feb. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UklDYT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)