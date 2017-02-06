Feb 6 Lungyen Life Service Corp :

* Says it bought 5.1 percent stake in TAIYEN BIOTECH CO., LTD. at T$304.8 million in total in one year

* Says it holds 5.1 percent stake in TAIYEN BIOTECH CO., LTD. after purchase

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GzNZTG

