BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Wooridul Huebrain Ltd :
* Says it will sell 933,331 shares of Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd, a car installment and lease firm, for 1.40 billion won
* Says it will hold 1.8 percent stake(1.7 million shares) in Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd after the transaction
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders