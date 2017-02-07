Feb 7 Ohashi Technica Inc :

* Says the co's US-based unit plans to set up a JV, OHASHI NAKAHYO U.S.A.,INC., with Japan-based auto parts firm

* Says the new JV to be capitalized at $6 million and the unit to hold 90 percent stake in it

* Says effective in April

