BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Says 4,250 of its 9th series warrants were exercised into 425,000 shares, on Feb. 7, at price of 516 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RUzXFQ
Feb 7 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders