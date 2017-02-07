Feb 7 Asian stocks rose sharply in January
despite fear of Trump's protectionist policies and a stronger
dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside
Japan rose 5.8 percent last month, its the
biggest gain in January in five years.
Singapore stocks led the region with an 8.62 percent rise in
dollar terms, while Chinese stocks were at the bottom of the
list with a 2.77 percent gain.
(Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)