Feb 7 Asian stocks rose sharply in January despite fear of Trump's protectionist policies and a stronger dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan rose 5.8 percent last month, its the biggest gain in January in five years.

Singapore stocks led the region with an 8.62 percent rise in dollar terms, while Chinese stocks were at the bottom of the list with a 2.77 percent gain.

(Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)