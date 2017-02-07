BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 37.8 percent y/y at 502.0 million yuan ($72.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ljP8wE
($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: