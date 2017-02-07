Feb 7 United & Collective CO LTD :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Feb. 23, under the symbol "3557"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 258,500 common shares, comprised of newly issued 228,500 shares and privately held 30,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 361.9 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd included, seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U8SZFH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)