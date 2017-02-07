Feb 7 Fusion Co Ltd :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on Feb. 23, under the symbol "3977"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 160,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 120,000 shares and privately held 40,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,000 yen per share with total offering amount will be 160 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Okasan Securities Co Ltd, SBI SECURITIES Co Ltd and Jyoko Shoken Corp included, five securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

