Feb 7 Locondo Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 7, under the symbol "3558"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,575,700 common shares, comprised of newly issued 924,000 shares and privately held 651,700 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,660 yen per share with total offering amount will be 2.62 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and MONEX Inc included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

