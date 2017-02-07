Feb 7 Locondo Inc :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 7, under the symbol "3558"
* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a
total of 1,575,700 common shares, comprised of newly issued
924,000 shares and privately held 651,700 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of
Registration Statement is 1,660 yen per share with total
offering amount will be 2.62 billion yen, and the fixed offering
price will be announced at later date
* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and
MONEX Inc included seven securities companies will be the
underwriters for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n6sjsq
