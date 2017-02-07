BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Gongwin Biopharm Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says initial public offering of 97.2 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "6617" from Feb. 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HCwfKE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders