Feb 8 Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd :

* Says the co's unit Daitocacao Co Ltd plans to set up PT INDOAGRI DAITOCACAO in Indonisia, under cooperation with PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk

* Says the new JV to be capitalized at about $32 million, engaged in production and sales of chocolate

* Says the unit and PT INDOAGRI DAITOCACAO will hold 51 percent and 49 percent stake in the JV respectively

* Says the establishment effective on March

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sxRRMm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)