UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd :
* Says the co's unit Daitocacao Co Ltd plans to set up PT INDOAGRI DAITOCACAO in Indonisia, under cooperation with PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk
* Says the new JV to be capitalized at about $32 million, engaged in production and sales of chocolate
* Says the unit and PT INDOAGRI DAITOCACAO will hold 51 percent and 49 percent stake in the JV respectively
* Says the establishment effective on March
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sxRRMm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources