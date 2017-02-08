Feb 8 Shan Dong Delisi Food Co Ltd:

* Says the co to form cooperation with Bailian Group on production and sales of food products

* Says two entities will set up a production JV and a sales JV, capitalized at 100 million yuan and 30 million yuan respectively

* Says the co will hold 51 percent stake in the production JV and 49 percent stake in the sales JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jOs2Hr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)