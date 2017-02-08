(Adds company forecast)
Feb 8 (Reuters)-
Sumco Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 211.36 236.83 59.00
(-10.8 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+13.9 pct)
Operating 14.05 29.45 7.00
(-52.3 pct) (+14.8 pct) (+93.7 pct)
Recurring 9.92 25.54 4.50
(-61.2 pct) (+16.5 pct) (+68.2 pct)
Net 6.59 19.75 3.00
(-66.6 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+90.3 pct)
EPS 22.46 yen 70.06 yen 10.23 yen
EPS Diluted 67.77 yen
Ann Div 10.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Sumco Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
