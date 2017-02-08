Feb 8 Asahi Broadcasting Corp :
* Says it plans to set up two wholly owned subsidiaries in
Osaka, as the successor preparatory companies in early April
* Co will transfer its TV broadcasting business and radio
broadcasting business to the two successor preparatory companies
respectively, and restructure itself into certified broadcasting
holding company, effective on April 1, 2018
* Co and two successor preparatory companies will be renamed
accordingly effective on April 1, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7QWUnh
