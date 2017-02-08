Feb 8 JB ELEVEN Co Ltd :

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 174,000 shares on Nagoya Stock Exchange from Feb. 28 to March 7

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kXax8q

