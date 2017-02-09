UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Delica Foods Co Ltd:
* Says a Tokyo-based unit to merge a Aichi-based unit and a Osaka-based unit
* Says the three units are engaged in wholesale business of fruit and vegetable
* Says the Aichi-based unit and Osaka-based unit to be dissolved after merger
* Says the merger will effective on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fLv8Sv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources