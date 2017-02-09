Feb 9 Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to for a business and capital alliance with Parsons Music Corp

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate in instruments production with brand of KAWAI and related marketing, sale and after service business

* Parsons Music Corp will acquire 9.94 percent stake of shares in co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V1bmES ; goo.gl/Xrxbve

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)