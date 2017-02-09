Feb 9 Sharp Corp :

* Says co plans to dissolve the color filter manufacturing JV established with Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd in late February

* Says co and Dai Nippon Printing are holding 50.1 percent stake and 49.9 percent stake in the JV respectively

* Says liquidation is expected to be completed in May

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lARu6G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)