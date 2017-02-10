(Adds company forecast) Feb 10 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 183.13 190.26 62.45 - 67.13 (-3.8 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+8.6 - +16.8 pct) Operating 40.66 62.29 30.35 - 34.76 (-34.7 pct) (+36.9 pct)(+719.5 - +838.8 pct) Pretax 47.12 68.01 31.15 - 35.57 (-30.7 pct) (+29.1 pct) Net 20.13 55.13 27.08 - 30.78 (-63.5 pct) (+88.1 pct) EPS Basic 46.26 yen 127.86 yen 62.26 yen - 70.77 yen EPS Diluted 45.40 yen 124.67 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div NIL 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T