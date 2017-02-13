UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds
** Stock up 50 pct since mid-December and outperformed index by wide margin
** Company, seen as frontrunner among Chinese automakers looking to diversify abroad, says January sales already more than 10 percent of projected 2017 volume target
** On Jan. 6, the company said it expected to record a more than 100 percent increase in 2016 net profit due to significant increase in sales; results are due in March 2017
** Chinese carmaker, which owns Volvo, looking to expand footprint in South East Asia to take advantage of growing demographics, according to Henry Soediarko, an analyst with Singapore-based fintech company Smartkarma; recent reports have cited Geely as frontrunner for tie-up with Malaysia's Proton
** Chairman Li Shu Fu purchased 165 million shares from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 at HK$7.85-HK$8.37 per share, cited by some analysts a trigger for the stock rally
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources