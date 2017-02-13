Feb 13 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :

* Says individuals Peng Jianhu and Peng Junheng sold 3.6 percent stake in it from Nov. 2016 to Feb. 10, 2017

* Says the two individuals hold 5 percent stake in it now, down from 8.6 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RqZ68z

