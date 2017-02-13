Feb 13 Shenzhen Terca Technology Co Ltd :

* Says individual Ling Zhaowei sold 2.94 percent stake in it at 24.5 yuan per share on Feb. 9

* Says Ling Zhaowei holds 8.8 percent stake in it now, down from 11.8 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cLv8ld

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)