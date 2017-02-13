Feb 13 NIKON CORP :

* Says 1,143 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Dec. 12, 2016

* Effective date of retirement is March 31

* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants

* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

