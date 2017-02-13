Feb 13 Cheongbo Industrial :

* Says change of top shareholder of the company to Park Sun Yi and other 5 investors from Ahn Sang Wuk and other 5 investors

* Says Park Sun Yi and other 5 investors hold 27.9 percent stake(2.2 million shares) in the company currently

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2OdlDh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)