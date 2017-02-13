Feb 13 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd :

* Says shareholder Sanpowergroup Corp's stake in co was diluted to 27.58 percent from 31.31 percent

* Says Yinfeng Biological Group Ltd raises stake in co to 8.78 percent

* An investment management firm raises stake in co to 6.59 percent

* Shareholding structure change as result of private placement

