Feb 13 Pado Corp:

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Rizap Group on Feb. 13

* Says two entities will cooperate on marketing and planing of product and service of Rizap Group

* Says the co will issue about 13.5 million shares via private placement to Rizap Group on March 31 for about 1 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/axRcD8

