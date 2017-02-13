Feb 13 Usen Corp :

* U-Next Corp's wholly owned unit U-NEXT SPC1 is offering a takeover bid for 134,616,160 shares (or no less than 71,465,300 shares, 34.68 percent stake) of Usen Corp's stock, at the price of 461 yen per share

* U-NEXT SPC1 will hold 65.33 percent stake in Usen Corp (1.35 million voting rights), up from 0 percent (1 voting rights)

* Total acquisition amount is 62.06 billion yen for 134,616,160 shares

* Say the offering period from Feb. 14 to March 28

* Settlement date is April 4

* U-NEXT also enters into letter of intent on business integration with Usen, which is expected to take effect on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YS9fC0 ; goo.gl/TaFaYl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)