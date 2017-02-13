Feb 13 Usen Corp :
* U-Next Corp's wholly owned unit U-NEXT SPC1 is offering a
takeover bid for 134,616,160 shares (or no less than 71,465,300
shares, 34.68 percent stake) of Usen Corp's stock, at the price
of 461 yen per share
* U-NEXT SPC1 will hold 65.33 percent stake in Usen Corp
(1.35 million voting rights), up from 0 percent (1 voting
rights)
* Total acquisition amount is 62.06 billion yen for
134,616,160 shares
* Say the offering period from Feb. 14 to March 28
* Settlement date is April 4
* U-NEXT also enters into letter of intent on business
integration with Usen, which is expected to take effect on Dec.
1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YS9fC0 ;
goo.gl/TaFaYl
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)