UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
** BMO fund manager Thomas Wilson adds to kitchen supplier Howden Joinery "substantially" over last six weeks to make UK-focused stock biggest position in midcap fund
** Stock largely out of favour (-c.20% since Brexit vote) on concerns around Brexit-led slowdown in domestic spending (co sells >350,000 kitchens/yr) & headwind from sterling's slide increasing import costs
** However, Wilson, who invests on a medium- to long-term view (3-5 yrs) sees substantial value in business
** Values co on a DCF basis & says even inputting 2008-2009 type scenario (margins falling 300-400 bps/ LFL -10%) sees no downside to shares
** Co in Nov reports slowing growth: UK depots total rev in H2 to Oct. 29 at +4.1% vs 9.1% in H1; says gross margin performance has been in line with expectations
** Since then signs show consumer spending losing momentum: In Jan, British households spending grew at one of the slowest annual rates of the past 3 yrs, data from Visa shows
** Analysts view: "5" buy or higher , "8" hold & no sell or lower ratings, median PT 415p (stock traded below this level over last 3 weeks & >2500X 2008-09 values)
** Stock now accounts for >5% of value of fund (RM: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.