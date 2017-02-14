CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Feb 14 OPT Holding Inc :
* Says co completes repurchase of 14.52 percent stake of shares for 2.87 billion yen on Feb. 14
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vpgZiC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner