UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 14 PJ Metal Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XFRhvz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives