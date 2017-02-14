Feb 14 p-ban.com Corp :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 9, under the symbol "3559"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 800,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 150,000 shares and privately held 650,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,550 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.24 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ssPo58

