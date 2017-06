Feb 14 MIG Unmobi Technology Inc:

* Says it will sell 4 million shares of a Shanghai-based cultural media company at 18 million yuan to an individual

* Says it hols 6.3 percent stake in the target company before transfer and will hold 4.6 million shares of the target company after transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eSwG8s

