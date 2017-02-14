Feb 14 Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to transfer pay senior-care home and home-visit nursing business to its Shiga-based wholly owned unit on April 1

* Says Resorttrust Inc plans to buy entire 20 shares(100 percent stake) in the co's Shiga-based wholly owned unit from co, on April 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5R2P4b

