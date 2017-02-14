Feb 14 Chairman Wu Tang-chief of Hua Nan
Financial Holdings Co Ltd, one of Taiwan's biggest
state-controlled financial holding firms, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a business event:
* Its banking unit will buy local and foreign bonds worth
T$80 billion ($2.58 billion) this year
* The unit will also issue subordinated bond of T$6 billion
in 2017
* Hua Nan Financial said recently they see profit this year
rising to at least T$16 billion versus T$14 billion in 2016 amid
Taiwan's mild economic growth
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)