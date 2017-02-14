BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders