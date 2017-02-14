Feb 14 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/byyBz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)