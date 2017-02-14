Feb 14 Sunbird Yacht Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 97.38 percent stake in Chengdu electronics firm for 3.34 billion yuan ($486.60 million)

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in share private placement to fund Chengdu firm's projects, transaction fees

* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2leT58y; bit.ly/2laZbas

($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)