Feb 14 Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co., Ltd.:

* Says its software unit filed for a lawsuit against the first verdict regarding the dispute with China Electronic Appliance Corporation

* Says the unit is seeking 33.2 million yuan as compensation

* Says the first verdict is disclosed on Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/byyRz

