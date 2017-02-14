UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy garment maker Zhejiang Qiaoer Tingting Garment for 870 million yuan ($126.80 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 192.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kmc6q5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8610 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources