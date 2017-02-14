Feb 14 Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy garment maker Zhejiang Qiaoer Tingting Garment for 870 million yuan ($126.80 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 192.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kmc6q5

($1 = 6.8610 Chinese yuan renminbi)