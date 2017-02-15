UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Unitika Ltd :
* Says co sets up synthetic resins JV in Thailand named as Unitika Advance(Thailand) Co Ltd on Feb. 6, jointly with Osaka-based plastic maker Terabo Co Ltd and Thailand-based firm Kosen Fibertec (Thailand) Co Ltd
* Co holds 60 percent stake in JV
* Previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 25, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hIZsiV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources