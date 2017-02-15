Feb 15 Kenko Mayonnaise Co Ltd:

* Says it to issue 265,000 shares instead of 300,000 shares via private placement and to raise totally 758,907,000 yen

* Says subscription date of Feb. 16 and payment date of Feb. 17

* Says previous release disclosed on Jan. 10

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lHfqdJ

